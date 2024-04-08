Drake Bell appears on bonus episode of 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

Drake Bell once again appeared on a bonus episode of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV.

Titled Breaking The Silence, the episode was released on Sunday night where the 37-year-old talked about the effects of going public with his story of sexual abuse at the hands of dialogue coach Brian Peck.

The episode comes after ID president Jason Sarlanis said they plan on “building off the revelations explored in the first four episodes,” including a conversation about “where the industry can go from here.”

“With Breaking the Silence, we're digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who’ve spoken out," he had told Variety.



Drake went on to admit that “the choice to participate in the docuseries was a tough one,” and that he was relieved to know that Boy Meets World star Will Friedle now regrets his decision to go to court in support of Brian.

However, the actor-singer revealed that he still hasn’t been personally contacted by anyone who stood by his abuser during that traumatic period and went on to claim that Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider was “the only one from the network who even made an effort to help me and make sure I was OK.”

The Drake and Josh alum also talked about the backlash Josh Peck had after he went public with his story, stating, “I think there being no media coverage played a huge part in that.”