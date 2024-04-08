Inside Kanye West and Bianca Censori's ‘wild parties' during Italy getaway

Kanye West and Bianca Censori held parties at Sting's 16th century home in Tuscany

Kanye West and Bianca Censori held “wild parties” at Sting's luxury Tuscan estate during their trip to Italy.

Kanye and Bianca made headlines last year during their Italian vacation due to the latter’s ray outfits. They received considerable online backlash for their inappropriate public displays, with people even calling for them to be arrested for indecent exposure.

Now, an insider says the duo made "full use of the grounds" at Sting's 16th century home in Tuscany between August and September.

The source told The Sun: "If people thought Kanye was living it up in Italy after seeing the pictures of him and Bianca in Venice, they don’t know what was going on at Sting’s place. Kanye, Bianca and his entourage and partied hard while they were there."

The insider claimed that the duo held "all-night parties" and made "as much noise as they wanted without disturbing anyone".

"People who went on the trip have talked about how insane their parties were and they’re hoping he repeats it. It was wild," they added.

Sting bought the estate with his wife Trudie Styler in 1999.