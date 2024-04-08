Isla Fisher, Sacha Baron parting ways due to THIS tragedy

The roots of Isla Fisher’s divorce with Sacha Baron Cohen dates back to January 2023 when the former’s father passed away.

According to a friend privy to MailOnline, the 48-year-old actress was completely heartbroken over her dad’s death which eventually prompted her marital breakup from her partner of 13 years.

Claiming that she was absolutely “devastated,” a friend said, “Isla and her dad were so close; she absolutely adored him and losing him destroyed her.”

They also shared that the tragedy made her “reassess” everything in her life.

“It was one of those moments in life that changes you, and it wasn't long after this that Isla began to consult lawyers about splitting up with Sacha. Maybe, after all, she decided that he wasn't the man that she would spend the rest of her life with. Her dad was such a strong, male influence in her life,” they added.

The tip comes after the estranged couple took to their Instagram accounts last week and announced their divorce in a joint statement.

“After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change,” Sacha and Isla penned with a mirror selfie.

It further read: “We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”