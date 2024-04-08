Will Archie, Lilibet accompany Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on UK trip? Deets here

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly set to visit the U.K. for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral in May.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly spend at least a week in the country

The service is set to take place on May 8, which is two days after their son Prince Archie’s fifth birthday. The duo are reportedly planning to celebrate Archie’s birthday and then fly off to the U.K.

"Harry and Meghan are planning a fifth birthday party for Archie at their Montecito home on 6 May and were then going to fly over to the UK on a private jet the following day,” a source told New magazine.

"They were going to attend the Anniversary Service, followed by a few more days in the UK so the children could meet with members of Harry's family," they added.

The source also said: "Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends.”

"He feels like they have been away from the UK for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home they can visit regularly," they added.



This comes as both Princess Kate and King Charles battle cancer. Reports suggest The Duke is eager to reunite with his family during these difficult times.