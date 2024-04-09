Prince Harry dislikes ‘forced' love gestures from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry seemingly does not appreciate Meghan Markle’s loved-up gestures towards him.

The Duke of Sussex is spotted getting disturbed by Meghan’s public display of affection at the launch event for The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection.

Speaking to Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "Harry and Meghan's recent hosting of a special event in honour of the Kinsey African-American, Art and History Collection gave the couple the chance to do something for an institution that has a special place in Meghan’s heart, and it was fascinating to see how loved up Meghan and Harry were at the event.

"But there was a sense that some of this was rather forced – recent publicity has suggested Meghan and Harry’s relationship is under strain and this will have determined the couple to make a public demonstration of their love for each other and the strength of their marriage. But to many their displays of affection looked contrived – many of us thought Meghan looked as if she was still acting in Suits! And Harry always looks really uncomfortable with public hugs!"