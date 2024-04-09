 
Prince Harry feels ‘Meghan has the say' in bringing kids to UK

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Prince Harry will reportedly not bring his kids to the UK without Meghan Markle’s permission.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to arrive in London in May, will only bring Archie and Lilibet under certain conditions.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells The Sun: "Meghan has the say."

The expert then added that Harry wants to "convey he is a very devoted family man and will put them above everything else".

The royal expert continued: "If Meghan didn't want to come she could never be forced to. It would be extremely unlikely Harry would come over with the kids without Meghan."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

