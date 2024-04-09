Noah Cyrus claps back at criticism for engaging with Liam Hemsworth

Noah Cyrus penned an infuriating message after she was slammed for liking Liam Hemsworth’s picture.

Her story comes after she tapped a heart on The Hunger Games star’s recent Instagram post in which he can be seen showing off his ripped physique in a tank top and joggers.

The actor, who is also Noah's elder sister Miley Cyrus’s ex-husband, penned in the caption: "#legday"

The Grammy winner met Liam as a 16 year-old and filmed The Last Song with him in 2010.

The actors then went through a ten-year relationship of ups and downs before getting married in 2018. However, they filed for divorce in 2020 after announcing their split the year before.

Taking to her Instagram story in a now-deleted post, Noah penned: “There’s no greater joy than seeing y’all get s0000000 angry over the dumbest s–t it’s so entertaining and funny,' paired with an image of pipes and gravel.”

She posted another story with a black background and added, “Who gives a f–k.”

The drama comes amid the Cyrus family's alleged family feud after the daughter's mother Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell, who was rumored to have a romantic relationship Noah.