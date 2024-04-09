Rebel Wilson reveals if she's willing to work with Sacha Baron again

Rebel Wilson says that no amount of money can convince her to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again.

Her bold statement comes after she revealed her difficult working experience with the 52-year-old comedic actor in her bombshell memoir Rebel Rising.

Dedicating an entire chapter to him, the Pitch Perfect star accused Sacha of asking her to strip naked on the set of their movie The Brothers Grimsby, despite her having a "no nudity" clause in her contract.

Rebel also claimed that he had also made sexually explicit requests for their 2016 project.

However, Sacha denied the accusations by calling them “demonstrably false claims,” adding that they were “directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts.”

On Monday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked Rebel, “How much money would it take for you to work with Sacha Baron Cohen again?”

“No money ever. Yeah. I have a no a-holes policy with work,” Rebel replied as the audience applauded.

Even after the host started throwing dollar amounts such as $20 million, $30 million and $50 million, the Australian actress remained unfazed and insisted she still would not work with him.