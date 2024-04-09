Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her

Lauren Graham revealed Matthew Perry’s last gift to her before he passed away.

The Gilmore Girls alum allegedly dated the late actor in early 2000s and reportedly remained in touch with him during his final years.

Speaking at the Lincoln Theater in Washington DC on Friday, Lauren talked about Matthew’s love for pickleball and tennis, adding that he bought her a pickleball set for her birthday in March last year.

According to Deadline, she also shared the cute card he attached to the gift, with a message reading, "Be Older."

Speaking of their relationship, Lauren stated: "While he was not technically ever a boyfriend, he was almost in my life,” explaining that the late actor was "a friend and a constant".

"We would stretch for a year, then he would come back in my life, and he had just come back in my life last year" she added.

The two stars were romantically linked back in 2003 although an official romance was never confirmed.

In her memoir Talking as Fast as I Can, Lauren discussed her rumored romance with Matthew and called him "a false start." She said that after meeting at an event, the two only flirted but didn't go further.