'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan hypes up the finale: 'It will be great'

Young Sheldon star Montana Jordan is super excited for the show’s finale.

The Big Bang Theory prequel, starring Iain Armitage as boy genius Sheldon Cooper, will be coming to an end after seven seasons on May 16.

The finale episode will also see Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik reprising their roles as Sheldon and Amy Farrah Fowler from the original series.

Speaking exclusively to US Weekly, Montana said, “We’re gonna end it with a bang. Make sure you all watch, it’s going to be interesting.”

The 21-year-old actor, who portrays Sheldon’s elder brother Georgie Cooper, went on to share that the last few episodes are “going to be good,” revealing that they will be wrapping up on set by mid-April.

Emily also told the outlet that she has been “enjoying the end of Young Sheldon” before she and Montana begin working on their untitled spinoff series.

“We’ve been on location this week which was really cool,” the 32-year-old actress, who plays the role of Georgie’s fiance Mandy on the show, further teased that she does know how it ends but wouldn’t spill the beans.