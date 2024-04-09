Kaia Gerber reveals unusual way Cindy Crawford prepared her for modeling career

file footage

Kaia Gerber’s supermodel mom Cindy Crawford made her watch videos of models falling down on the runway when she began her career as a model.



Kaia shared the memory during her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which marked her first talk show appearance.

“I remember right before I was going to do my first ever fashion show, she sat me down and had my whole family gather around and played me compilation videos of models falling,” Kaia said.

“I think to be like this is the worst case scenario. And I was like I didn't even know you could fall this many different ways. But knock on wood, I haven't ever fallen,” she shared.

The model, 22, made the talk show appearance to promote her new show Palm Royale on Apple TV. The show centers on a young woman’s mission to secure a seat for herself at “America's most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jimmy asked Kaia if she’s always wanted to be a model.

“No, I was a total theater kid,” Kaia replied. “I don't know if you saw theater camp but that was my childhood. I actually started doing theater and acting and my first job was the Wizard of Oz, community theater.”

“Dorothy?” asked Jimmy.

“Tree number 2,” Kaia replied. “I was so disappointed because I wanted the role that every young girl dreams of having, tree number one.”