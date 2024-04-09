Watch: Justin Bieber gets emotional as he shares he's ‘protective' of Billie Eilish

Justin Bieber once got emotional as he talked about being “protective” of Billie Eilish, who grew up a fan of the Baby hitmaker.



In a resurfaced video from Justin’s interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 for Apple Music, he was asked about is friendship with the young songstress.

Justin went on to emphasize the importance of cherishing your moments with loved ones. He was then asked if he feels protective of the Bellyache hitmaker.

"Yeah, I definitely feel protective of her," he shared.

He then expressed that he wants to be the pillar of support of Eilish in the industry so she doesn’t go through what he went through as a teen in the industry.

"It was hard for me being that young and being in the industry and not knowing where to turn and everyone telling me they loved me and you know, just turning their back on you in a second," he said while he wiped tears from under his eyes.

"I just kind of let her do her thing and if she ever needs me I'm going to be here for her." he continued.

"I just want to protect her. I don't want her to lose it. I don't want her to go through anything I went through," he added. "I don't wish that upon anybody. So yeah, if she ever needs me, I'm just a call away."

Justin shot to global fame with his hit Baby and went on to spend his youth under the spotlight. He subsequently faced turbulent times as a teen in the music industry.

He has suffered depression and anxiety and been charged with DUI and vandalism. He has also taken long breaks from his career due to health issues