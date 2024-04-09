Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman files bombshell declaration: Mom ‘is misguided'

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman has filed a bombshell declaration in response to his mother’s petition to place him under conservatorship.

Cher had claimed that her son was mentally ill and unable to handle his finances. Allman receives regular inheritance payments from his late father Gregg Allman’s estate, which his mom believes he spends on drugs and hotel stays.

“Elijah’s untreated mental illness and addiction exacerbate his inability to manage his finances because when he is experiencing psychosis or using illicit substances, he lacks the ability to make decisions, let alone rational decisions, about his finances,” her petition read.

After Cher’s emergency petition was denied by the court, Allman has filed a bombshell declaration of his own, making his case that he’s mentally fit enough to handle his sums.

He said, “I understand a conservatorship is appropriate for a person who is substantially unable to manage his own financial resources or resist fraud or undue influence,” according to documents obtained by Radar Online.

Allman argued that in the months since Cher asked to put him under conservatorship, he has hired lawyers, managed his bills, put out new music with his band, and is contending for “other creative projects.”

“I have also retained an accounting firm to assist me in paying taxes and managing my finances. I am and have been capable of managing my own financial resources and resisting fraud and undue influence. I do not need a conservatorship,” he asserted.

“Given that several months have passed since this matter has been filed and I’ve been able to manage my finances appropriately, it seems that the concerns raised in the pleadings filed by the petitioner, even if true, do not rise to the level necessary to curtail my civil rights and liberty with a conservatorship,” he added.

He also quashed his mom’s claims that he’s mentally ill: “I have struggled with addiction, but I am not mentally ill.”

He added: “I know that my mother’s objectives are not nefarious: she is a wealthy and famous entertainer who does not need the comparatively small sums that I receive from my late father’s trust. I know that my mother’s actions are meant to help me but I do not need this help. My mother seems to believe that controlling these quarterly distributions will prevent me from engaging in self-destructive behaviors. She is misguided.”

“If in the event that I am inclined to engage in self-destructive behaviors, I do not need my trust distributions to do so; the world is full of addicts and mentally ill persons who do not need a trust distribution from which to draw. The only person who can save me from my demons is me — and I’m doing just that,” he concluded.