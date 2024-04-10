Meghan Markle 'elevating' her path similar to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle sees her path similar to Princess Diana in the Royal Family, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who married Prince Harry back in 2018, shows the courage and passion of her late mother-in-law, especially with her new lifestyle brand.

Royal expert Darren Stanton tells Betfair: “When Meghan was first brought into the Royal Family, it elevated her status to a global scale. She holds great precedence with Princess Diana."

“She represents a lot of strength in first joining the Royal family and then stepping away. She followed her heart and what she cared about over everything else. There are lots of parallels between them and I get a sense Meghan wanted to follow in her footsteps. They both share a passion and drive to help others," he then notes.



The expert then went on to laud the path of Meghan, noting: "It’s a natural transition for her to embark on. It’s been a turbulent few years, but now she’s returning with a purpose that gives her fulfilment - and has found her feet with finding the right path she wants to go down,” he explained.

