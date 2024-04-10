 
menu

Meghan Markle has no ‘regret' of leaving Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

April 10, 2024

Meghan Markle seemingly has no regrets of leaving the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Sussex feels wronged by Prince Harry’s relatives and is aware that she deserves an apology.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claims: "Megan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should've been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty."

Speaking to The Mirror, he continues: "Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn't understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

However, Meghan is upset due to Kate’s sudden health crisis.

Quinn says: "Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous."

The royal expert added: "She also doesn't want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry misses ‘uncomplicated' Kate, fears upsetting Meghan

Prince Harry misses ‘uncomplicated' Kate, fears upsetting Meghan

Prince Harry terrified of ‘tagging along' as Meghan launches brand

Prince Harry terrified of ‘tagging along' as Meghan launches brand

Prince Harry told to keep Prince William meeting 'secret' for THIS reason video

Prince Harry told to keep Prince William meeting 'secret' for THIS reason
Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman files bombshell declaration: Mom ‘is misguided'

Cher's son Elijah Blue Allman files bombshell declaration: Mom ‘is misguided'

Priscilla Presley's ex business partner demands to see Riley Keough chat

Priscilla Presley's ex business partner demands to see Riley Keough chat
Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out

Will Travis Kelce support Taylor Swift on France Eras tour shows? Find out
Watch: Justin Bieber gets emotional as he shares he's 'protective' of Billie Eilish video

Watch: Justin Bieber gets emotional as he shares he's 'protective' of Billie Eilish

'Blue's Clues' star Steve Burns breaks silence on 'Quiet on Set' docuseries

'Blue's Clues' star Steve Burns breaks silence on 'Quiet on Set' docuseries