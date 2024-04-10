Meghan Markle has no ‘regret' of leaving Royal Family

Meghan Markle seemingly has no regrets of leaving the Royal Family.



The Duchess of Sussex feels wronged by Prince Harry’s relatives and is aware that she deserves an apology.

Royal expert Tom Quinn claims: "Megan doesn't feel guilty about Kate, because she feels that Kate should've been the one person in the Royal Family to back her against every difficulty."

Speaking to The Mirror, he continues: "Apart from anything else, Meghan knew Kate was an outsider, so she just couldn't understand why Kate always towed the Royal line rather than supporting her, Meghan, the other outsider."

However, Meghan is upset due to Kate’s sudden health crisis.

Quinn says: "Kate's cancer diagnosis has been a real shock for Meghan, but she can see no way to patch up the relationship simply because it has become so poisonous."

The royal expert added: "She also doesn't want people saying that she is trying to make things up with Kate just because Kate is ill. Meghan still feels Kate was in the wrong and should apologise before they try to build bridges."