Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor address son's medical woes

April 10, 2024

Brittany Cartwright, Jax Taylor address sons medical woes

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor revealed that they have put their son, Cruz in speech therapy after noticing a regression in his verbal skills.

During the latest episode of The Valley released on Tuesday, April 9, Brittany and Jax shared concerns over their 2-year-old's developing verbal skills.

"Cruz has done everything on time when it comes to crawling, walking, sitting up," Brittany explained.

She added, "He was saying 'dada, mama, doggie,' things like that. And then he just seemed to regress one day. Like, he stopped talking almost all together.”

“Now, we're going to put him in speech therapy just to make sure that he has all the help that he needs," Brittany noted.

While Jax says of their son, "I think everything's great except for that. He's a smart kid," Brittany counters, "I just want to make sure that we're giving him all the right tools and everything that he needs."

Jax shared he is putting his best effort into his son and said, "I feel like I've been researching everything."

The Vanderpump Rules alum adds, "And I feel like I'm doing everything I'm supposed to be doing."

Brittany and Jax who recently announced their split made it clear that Cruz is their top priority.

"He's No. 1 and we both agree on that," Jax told E! In March.

"It's about knowing he's got two loving parents that love him to death and he's gonna have the best life possible, whether we are together or not," he added.

Brittany and Jax tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021.

