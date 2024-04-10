Conan O'Brien makes rare return to ‘Tonight Show'

Conan O’Brien returned to his Tonight Show on Tuesday, April 9 more than 14 years after his abrupt departure as host.



O'Brien sat down and chatted with the current host Jimmy Fallon. “It’s weird to come back,” O’Brien told Fallon during his latest appearance.

“I haven’t been in this building for such a long time, and I haven’t been on this floor in forever.” continued O'Brien.

O'Brien came to promote his upcoming travel series, Conan O’Brien Must Go, for MAX.

He added, “I was here for 16 years doing the Late Night show before we went out to L.A. and right across the hall — all these memories came flooding back to me.” O’Brien joked about seeing other sets built in what used to be his show’s studio.

Earlier in the show Jimmy showed a photo of himself as a guest on Late Night with O’Brien in 1999, adding, “I was honored to be on your show.”

O’Brien’s travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go will hit Max on April 18.

For those unversed, O’Brien hosted Late Night with Conan O'Brien for 16 years, from 1993 to 2009. Later he briefly hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show from 2009 to 2010 for two seasons after taking over the hosting of the show from Jay Leno.



However, NBC tried to keep Leno and came up with The Jay Leno Show in the same time slot due to which O’Brien left and Leno came back to host until 2014 when Fallon took over.