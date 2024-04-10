Jessica Alba announces major decision for personal brand

Jessica Alba is resigning from her position as Chief Creative Officer of The Honest Company.



The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 9, and announced her stepping down from her position in the company she founded after almost a decade and a half.

She shared the throwback pictures of her marking the milestone for the company with a detailed heartwarming caption.

She captioned the post, "It is with a grateful heart that twelve years after founding The Honest Company, I am stepping down from my leadership role as Chief Creative Officer.”



She noted that she will stay connected as a strategic adviser, “ However, I will continue to provide strategic advice through my role on the board."

The founder of Honest shared that "making this decision would never have been easy."

While reflecting on her journey with Honest she wrote, “Building Honest has been a true labor of love. From the first concept book I pitched to my friends in Mommy and Me class, to ringing the bell at Nasdaq with my family by my side - this journey has been the ride of a lifetime, one that only existed in my wildest dreams.”

She applauded and appreciated her Honest team, “To the entire Honest team, past and present, your unwavering commitment to our mission is the fuel that keeps us going.” She added, “Thank you for allowing me to be the best version of myself.”

Moreover, she also thanked her committed customers, she wrote, “And of course to our Honest families, I’m forever grateful. Reading your stories and testimonials, seeing pictures of your baby showers, monthly milestones, AM/PM routines, and everything in between - please never stop sharing these moments with us. You are the reason we exist.”

She concluded her post with, “Thank you for showing me that a girl with an unconventional path in business could help lead a movement for good.”

Alba confirmed that the company’s CEO Carla Vernón is still upholding the charge of the executive team.