Sandra Oh's talka about 'Grey's Anatomy' return

By
Web Desk
|

April 10, 2024

Sandra Ohs talka about Greys Anatomy return

Sandra Oh revealed to her fans that her Grey’s Anatomy character Dr. Cristina Yang has finally shared whether her character is returning. 

For those unversed, throughout the previous season of the hit ABC medical drama, some of its OG stars have been brought back including Patrick Dempsey and Kate Walsh.

During the premiere screening of HBO's new spy thriller drama The Sympathizer at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 9, Oh spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her popular character.

Oh showed gratitude toward her fans who wished she would make a cameo, she said "I love that I love that people are still [fans]."

She noted, "I love that you asked me that, because Cristina Yang is, of course, near and dear to my heart."

"[But] I will say, not anytime soon, my love," she added.

Oh went on to say, “I hope people feel like I did my job, which is that I brought to life a character and she had a growth over 10 seasons and that it was true."

According to Oh her character from the medical drama which is currently running its 20th season, she feels that Dr. Cristina Yang completed the story her character was supposed to tell.

"She was ready to move on, and so have I," Sarah remarked.

However, Sandra can be seen starring in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer, opposite Hoa Xuande and Robert Downey Jr.

The Sympathizer will be released on April 14 on HBO.

