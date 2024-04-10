Kit Harington's drops bombshell update on ‘Game of Thrones' spin-off

Kit Harington opened up about the potential Game of Thrones sequel surrounding its beloved character.

Following the end of 2019 fantasy series, with Harington’s Jon Snow meeting a disappointing end as he joins night watch, it was later reported that the series will follow a sequel series focused on Jon Snow’s stories.

However, in a recent interview with the Screen Rant, the Eternals actor debunked the rumors crushing fan’s hope for Snow’s better future.

He told the outlet that the creators couldn't find “the right story to tell”, that could excite both: the fans and the actor himself.

“I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development”, the 37-year-old actor said before admitting that he didn’t speak out before because he didn’t want the fanbase to get their hopes up over nothing.

“I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen”, he added.

Hence, GoT creators have decided to “lay down tools with it for the time being”, shelving the potential series for the unforeseeable future.

Nonetheless, the series’ fans took to Twitter to express their dissapointment as a fan wrote, “You Couldn’t find the right story to tell? Fire all your writers then”.

While another commented, “That *****. I would have liked to see Jon Snow have a better ending than going back to the night’s watch.”

A third weighed in as well, writing, “The rest of my day has been ruined.” Meanwhile, a fourth stated, “We would have loved it fr, wish they come back to it in due time.”