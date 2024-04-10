Queen Elizabeth's lineage faces another royal split

Late Queen Elizabeth’s eldest grandchild, Peter Phillips has parted ways with his partner of three years, Lindsay Wallace.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Peter Phillips’ official spokesman, Gerard Franklin, confirmed to the outlet that the couple had broken up however this was “a private matter.”

Princess Anne's son, Peter, started dating Lindsay, the daughter of an oil tycoon, following his split from his ex-wife Autumn after 13 years of marriage.

Peter and Autumn, who share two children, daughters namely, Savannah and Isla, announced their separation in February 2020. They finalized their divorce in June 2021.

While dating, Peter and Lindsay attended many royal family events together. In May 2023, Lindsay joined Peter and his daughters at his uncle King Charles' star-studded Coronation Concert, held at Windsor Castle.

The family of four was pictured sitting in the second row of the royal box behind Prince Edward, Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh and their two children.

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace made their public debut as a couple in 2022, at the Epsom Derby, a year after Peter’s divorce was made official.