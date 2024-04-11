Ellie Goulding son steals hearts in adorable rehearsal video

Ellie Goulding delighted her fans with a sweet video of her 2-year-old son, Arthur, watching her rehearse at the Royal Albert Hall.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Goulding posted an adorable video showcasing her practicing her 2012 hit Anything Could Happen alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, while her son dances along from his chair.

She captioned the video with simple, "See you tomorrow."



Fans and followers expressed their love and admiration in the comments section with one stating, "You're an amazing woman and mother, we love you."

Another wrote, "Looks like you’ve got a tiny number one fan."

"Can’t wait to see you queen," the third comment read.

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker shares her son Arthur with ex-partner Caspar Jopling, with whom she announced her separation in February after four years of marriage.

In the statement she revealed, "in light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart."

"We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you," Goulding added.