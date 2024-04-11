Kate Middleton knew Meghan Markle was ‘bad news' from start

File Footage

Kate Middleton knew Meghan Markle was “bad news” from the beginning even when Prince Harry was dating her, a source has revealed.



According a royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duchess of Sussex disrupted the sweet bond between Harry and Kate, leading the Princess of Wales solidify her judgement.

Speaking with The Express, Seward said that the Duke of Sussex would always introduce the girls he dated to Kate before anyone else.

However, after he began dating Meghan, things between the duo changed. "Every time he had a new girlfriend, the first person that would meet her would be Kate," she said.

"And then Meghan came into the mix, and it was disruptive. It wasn't like the other girlfriends,” she added. "I think that Meghan must have been incredibly envious and then jealous of Kate.”

A former palace courtier during Queen Elizabeth II's reign also shared, "Kate knew from the start that Meghan was bad news."

They added "William is also very astute, as he gets that trait from Princess Diana, but he gave Meghan a chance before finding out how she operates."

"Her late Majesty also figured Meghan out in the first meeting, and Prince Philip grew to despise her very quickly. So it wasn't a matter of 'Meghan duped the royals.' They all knew, but they also knew that she had manipulated Harry like a dog begging for a piece of meat.

“There was [also at that time] Kate and Harry's concern that there was some kind of underlying attraction between William and Meghan, which was ridiculous on their parts to assume that."