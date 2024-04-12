Kanye West once went into the fight with cool Jimmy Kimmel

A feud with Kanye West is no joke as previous examples show. But, for Jimmy Kimmel, it was a source of joy when the Chicago rapper went to him for a verbal fight for making a comedy sketch on him.



In a throwback interview with GQ, the late-night host shared he was under fire by the Grammy winner for making a video spoof of his BBC interview in 2013 where made a boasting claim of “no: 1 rockstar on the planet.”

"I live for moments like that," Jimmy pointed to the spat with Ye. “When I got in a Twitter battle with Kanye, I was so happy. My wife makes fun of me. She's like, 'You are so happy right now.' I'm absolutely beaming. I feel very confident in a situation like that."

After the airing of the segment, the Donda rapper was incensed. He took to social media to shout warnings and cussing to the ABC host.

"JIMMY KIMMEL IS OUT OF LINE TO TRY AND SPOOF IN ANY WAY THE FIRST PIECE OF HONEST MEDIA IN YEARS," the 46-year-old penned.

However, the ice appeared to break when Kanye made an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Show five years after the incident giving the signal that the duo has hashed it out the matte