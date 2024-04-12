Photo: Ryan Gosling shares his work on 'Barbie' was a 'team effort' with his girls

Ryan Gosling, who starred as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, dished new details about his daughters.

As fans will know, the I’m Just Ken hitmaker shares two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, with girlfriend, Eva Mendes.

As the actor appeared on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he spoke about how his daughters had an equal share of contribution in making Barbie’s I’m Just Ken a super-hit song.

Speaking of his kids, Jimmy asked the actor, “When they come see you do I'm Just Ken, do they go, 'Oh, yeah, daddy's fun. He's awesome?',” Jimmy said.

Sharing what they would say after seeing his blockbuster song, Ryan replied, “Dad's kenning again.”

Then, he admitted that her daughters are a huge fan of Margot Robbie’s flick, Barbie.

The proud father also explained, “I mean, look, it was their, you know, interest in Barbie and their disinterest in Ken that sort of started all of this.”

Later in the chat, the La La Land hitmaker remarked that Barbie was a 'team effort' with his daughters.

“And they were on the film, and they came to set when I filmed the number,” Ryan shared and moved on to recall another event.