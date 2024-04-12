Photo: Liam Gallagher reveals his favourite ‘Blur’ song

Liam Gallagher recently opened up about his favourite Blur track.

For the unfamiliar, Damon Albarn took stage on 10th April 2024 at Blur’s pre-Coachella warm-up gig at the Fox Theater Pomona in California.

During this event, the singing sensation spoke of the many times when Americans tried to claim songwriting credits for their hit track Song 2.

He said, “Because of the nature of American law, if someone gets a lawyer… they can come quite a long way with absolutely no grounds.”

“Someone else this year – not only is it that person who’s convinced they’d written it, but there was another person who was convinced. Firstly, I wonder why it’s only that song that they’re interested in,” Damon also added.

Reacting to a clip of this monologue shared by a fanpage, Liam Gallagher penned, “Gotta be out of your box to claim to have written that song absolute TURDOS.”

An internet user replied to Liam by claiming that “‘Song 2’ is “better than any song you wrote Liam”, reported NME.

Liam Gallagher responded to the comment as he wrote, “I could write that standing on my head you spunkbubble,” adding “It’s music for posh brats.”