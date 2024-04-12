Prince William faces major blow ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Prince William has dealt a huge blow days before Prince Harry’s visit to UK as the Prince of Wales sees a significant drop in the public's trust in him as king in future.



According to the Daily Express UK, Prince William faced major blow as fewer Britons think the heir to throne would make a good King when he becomes monarch than nearly two years ago.

As per the publication, in the latest survey of 1,098 people, Prince William saw a significant drop of 12 percent in just nearly two years regarding the public's trust in him as monarch.

Over 62 percent of the people who took part in the poll said the Prince of Wales would do a good job as a monarch, compared to 74 percent in May 2022.

Only three in five think William would do a good job as a future King.

The results of the new survey were disclosed days before Prince Harry’s visit to UK for Invictus Games.

Meghan Markle is also expected to join the Duke for the visit next month.