Prince William ‘shocked' Queen Elizabeth II with Kate decision

Prince William seemingly surprised the Queen with his sudden decision to announce engagement with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who had dated Kate eight years before the couple tied the knot in 2011, made a hasty decision of sharing the big news with the media in an attempt to oust them.

Roy author Katie Nicholl reveals that the Queen was "thrilled to receive William's call, albeit a little surprised at the suddenness of the announcement"

Nicholl explained "William enjoyed outfoxing the media, and this was one announcement he wanted to make himself. The last thing he wanted was a newspaper getting the scoop, as had happened with his father's engagement to Camilla."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.