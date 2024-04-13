 
menu

Prince William ‘shocked' Queen Elizabeth II with Kate decision

By
Web Desk
|

April 13, 2024

Prince William ‘shocked Queen Elizabeth II with Kate decision
Prince William ‘shocked' Queen Elizabeth II with Kate decision 

Prince William seemingly surprised the Queen with his sudden decision to announce engagement with Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales, who had dated Kate eight years before the couple tied the knot in 2011, made a hasty decision of sharing the big news with the media in an attempt to oust them.

Roy author Katie Nicholl reveals that the Queen was "thrilled to receive William's call, albeit a little surprised at the suddenness of the announcement"

Nicholl explained "William enjoyed outfoxing the media, and this was one announcement he wanted to make himself. The last thing he wanted was a newspaper getting the scoop, as had happened with his father's engagement to Camilla."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry hosts special event prior to major announcement

Prince Harry hosts special event prior to major announcement
King Charles plans for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation laid bare

King Charles plans for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation laid bare
‘Naive' Prince Harry risked US visa by heeding none but Meghan Markle video

‘Naive' Prince Harry risked US visa by heeding none but Meghan Markle

Prince William faces major blow ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit

Prince William faces major blow ahead of Prince Harry's UK visit
Jon Bon Jovi recalls hilarious encounter with Michael Jackson and his chimp Bubbles video

Jon Bon Jovi recalls hilarious encounter with Michael Jackson and his chimp Bubbles
King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle

King Charles makes big decision for Lilibet, Archie amid cancer battle
Prince Edward continues royal duties as King Charles marks major tradition amid cancer battle

Prince Edward continues royal duties as King Charles marks major tradition amid cancer battle
Royal family breaks silence as Meghan Markle announces new Netflix projects

Royal family breaks silence as Meghan Markle announces new Netflix projects