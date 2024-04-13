Prince Harry situation ‘worsens' amid US visa problems

Prince Harry’s visa application in the US is in immense trouble with his drug confessions.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about drug abuse in memoir ‘Spare,’ could be in deep waters after admitting to his serious issues.

Royal expert Michael Cole tells Kevin O'Sullivan and Alex Phillips on TalkTV: "I think he's in worse trouble than he probably realises."

Speaking to GB News, Griffiths said: "I'm actually amazed we've got here, because this feels like it's been rumbling on for months and

months.

"At first it felt like a bit of a stunt from the Heritage Foundation. They did the freedom of information request, and we wondered if it would really lead to anything.

He noted: “But this moment is really big because it's actually led to something, this is really happening now."