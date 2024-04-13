Meghan Markle only ‘rebranding' The Tig with new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle new lifestyle brand is just an improvisation of The Tig, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is all set to launch American Riviera Orchard to support her brand, has just revamped her former blog, which she left to marry Prince Harry.

Royal expert Tom Quinn tells The Mirror: "Meghan's new brand, American Riviera Orchard, has already gained popularity with over half a million followers, but it's essentially just a rebranding of The Tig.”

He adds: "The brand she abandoned when she married Harry, thinking that life as a royal princess would be filled with endless deference and untold wealth."

The expert notes : "We don't yet know exactly what the new brand will be selling, but it's astonishing that a Royal prince and his wife have been reduced to selling some of the things we have already been told they will be selling - marmalade, jams and even dog shampoo."

Quinn concludes: "The new enterprise and Meghan's widely publicised visit to the children's home in Los Angeles are definitely linked and suggest that the couple are beginning to feel uncomfortable sitting around in Montecito with not very much to do."