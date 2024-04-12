King Charles plans for Prince William, Harry's reconciliation laid bare

King Charles plans for Prince William, Harry reconciliation laid bare

Prince William and his estranged brother Prince Harry are expected to meet next month as the Duke of Sussex is set to return to UK for Invictus Games event.



The meeting between royal brothers is expected as a royal source claims King Charles is hoping to act as a 'peacemaker' between his feuding sons during Prince Harry’s trip in May.

The royal insider told Sky News Australia, per the New York Post :“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible.

“The King will want the brothers to patch things up so it’s more than likely that he could play peacemaker.”

Another source told the publication, “King Charles wants to make a peace deal between Harry and William in his life.”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has also made similar claims saying King Charles is looking to reconcile things between William and Harry.

Fitzwilliams told GB News, "It is possible that since King Charles has never closed the door, since they're both his sons and since two senior members of the Royal Family are seriously ill, this presents an entirely new scenario. A new bridge."