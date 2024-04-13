Paris Hilton plans special break from mom duties amid Coachella

Paris Hilton is reminiscing on her Coachella experience as a teenager.

The 43-year-old reality TV star told PEOPLE in a recent interview that she has been attending the festival for years when “nobody even hardly knew about it.”

“I used to live in the desert. I went to high school there for ninth grade so I’ve been going there for a long time,” Paris said of the Coachella Valley Music Festival, held in Indio, California since 1999.

The heiress, who shares two children Phoenix and London with husband Carter Reum, added that this year’s shenanigans are different for her since she hasn’t partied in a long time.

“My schedule is so insane, I don’t even go out anymore. I haven’t been to a birthday party at my house in a long time, so it’ll be fun. I’ll be in Absolute Land with my Sliving Cosmo [cocktail], which we created together, so I’m excited for that,” Paris said.

She also shared the performances she’s looking forward to the most.

“I cannot wait to see No Doubt. I love Gwen Stefani. She’s such an icon and I’ve been obsessed with her music since I was a teenager. I was DMing her yesterday letting her know how excited I am to see her perform,” Paris added.