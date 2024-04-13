 
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter Suri could reunite with dad as she turns 18

By
Web Desk
|

April 13, 2024

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise will soon turn 18
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri Cruise is turning 18 on April 18 and still remains estranged from her father.

As Suri turns 18, she will have more of a say over her relationship with her father, and could decide to get closer to him. Following Katie and Tom’s divorce, their daughter was mostly kept out of the public eye by her mom, in contrast to how her father happily spent time with her in the spotlight.

According to an insider, the Top Gun star hasn’t seen his daughter since their divorce in 2012. “Katie has safeguarded Suri and she’s a devoted mom,” they told Page Six.

“This is a girl who is a private citizen. She hasn’t lived her life in public,” they added.

Leah Remini, a celebrity who left Scientology, said it’s likely that Tom is waiting for Suri to get older to approach her about the Church.

“I’m sure his master plan is to wait until Suri gets older so that he can lure her into Scientology and away from her mother,” she told the publication.

