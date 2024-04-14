Kate Middleton focuses on ‘positivity' amid no reunion with Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly have a very personal reason to not meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are currently undergoing cancer treatment for the latter, want positivity around them amid tough times.

The source told OK! Magazine: "William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery. Harry is due in London early next month, but there are no plans as of yet to meet with him while he’s over. He’s reached out and sent best wishes, but a meeting might be a little premature."

Meanwhile, royal expert Jennie Bonds urges Meghan Markle to stay away from the Royals during her May trip to the UK.

She said: "I think this is pretty unlikely that Meghan will join him at the service given Harry’s concerns about safety and the ongoing family tensions. I don’t think her presence would make any reconciliation moves easier. I think she would, rightly, be nervous about the reception she might get from any public gathered outside the cathedral."