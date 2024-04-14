Sofía Vergara confesses love for new partner after major knee surgery

Sofía Vergara underwent knee surgery and her new boyfriend Justin Saliman is taking care of her.



The former Modern Family star revealed on her Instagram on Friday, April 12 that she underwent knee surgery and orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, her new beau was taking care of her.

The 51-year-old star expressed her love for her boyfriend on her Instagram story by writing on story, "If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u Get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night... ! Luv u."

She shared a photo of Saliman smiling while wearing dark blue medical scrubs and Sofia took the picture while lying on a hospital bed.

Sofia also shared another story on Saturday, April 13 on Instagram, in which Howie Mandel, her fellow judge on America's Got Talent can be seen unwrapping a prank gift for her.

The story next to it she tagged Mandel while posing with the prank gift which appeared to be some sort of electric pogo stick.

She can be seen relaxing on a couch while wearing a magenta robe and her knee wrapped in a knee brace as well.

For those unversed, Vergara and Saliman were first spotted together in October 2023 and she announced her divorce from Joe Manganiello in July 2023.

A source told People magazine, "She is enjoying life. She seems positive and full of energy. Sofía has been handling the divorce well. It wasn’t an easy decision, but she is doing great now."