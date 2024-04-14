Prince Harry slated for another major payout in Hollywood

Experts from the publishing industry believe Prince Harry is probably in line to receive a major windfall from his memoir, and the chance is large of “money rolling into the Sussexes.”

Everything has been shared by royal author Richard Osman.

Everything has been shared on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment.

He began everything by saying, “The book that Harry wrote, it's impossible to overestimate how much money that has made.”

“I mean, it's been one of the most successful books. The fastest selling non-fiction book of all time.”

“I've done some back of the envelope calculations because I like to. I know what you get paid per book. Got a $20million advance.”

In the middle of his podcast episode he also explained, “Thing with an advance is, you get paid in advance, $20million in that case, you do not make a penny until your publisher makes back their $20million.”

“And once they've made back their $20million, and there's all sorts of sliding scales about how that works, what they get, what you get, once you've made the $20million, then you get your royalties.”

So “I think - and his book has not come out in paperback yet. So this book is purely hardback. I reckon he's made $26, $27million.”

All in all chances are “he's earned out an advance of $20million on the hardback of his first book alone. Forget rights to other things and audiobooks and what have you. He has earned that out already. When the paperback comes out, it's just money rolling into the Sussexes.”