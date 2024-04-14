Kate Middleton reacts to 'terrible events' in Sydney

Kate Middleton issued a video statement to confirm her cancer diagnosis is March

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have issued a joint statement for the first time since the future queen announced her cancer diagnosis in March.



The royal couple released the statement on their official social media handles.

Kate and William say in their joint statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales released the statement in reaction to Sydney shopping mall attack that left six dead.

According to AFP, six people were killed and several others injured, including a baby, when a knife-wielding attacker rampaged through a busy Sydney shopping centre.

The unidentified assailant was shot dead by police at the scene.