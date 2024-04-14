Oprah recounts viral make or break meme moment: You get a car!’

Oprah Winfrey has just taken a trip down memory lane and recounted one of her most meme worthy episodes, ever.

For those unversed, the episode in question refers to the moment that Oprah became a household meme for saying “you get a car” and “you get a car.”

All of this has been shared in one of her most recent interviews with People magazine, for their 50th anniversary issue.

She recounted the entire thing by saying, “That day, I had said to everyone in the audience, ‘Please don’t shake your boxes,’ because I knew that if you shook the boxes, you might be able to feel the keys moving around.”

The TV show host also added how, “Everybody opened the boxes at the same time. So you were looking at the person next to you who got theirs, and you're like, ‘Oh, they got it. But I got it too.’ So I was like, ‘You get a car, you get a car, you get a car, everybody gets a car.’ Because people were confused.”

All in all “We got to make it meaningful because by the time we gave away the cars, I was already operating with my producers with the philosophy that we do nothing that is not intentional,” she added before signing off from the conversation.