Jon Bon Jovi on looming retirement after throat surgery: ‘I'll be crushed'

Jon Bon Jovi has opened up on the aftermath of throat surgery in 2022

Jon Bon Jovi will stop touring if his singing doesn’t sound the same as before his throat surgery.

Jon is still getting vocal therapy after his surgery in 2022 and sings in the studio. However, he says singing in the studio and on the stage are very different.

"It’s the parallel storyline, right? This is the first time I’m saying this. If the singing is not great, if I can’t be the guy I once was … then I’m done. And I’m good with that,” he told The Sunday Times.

“There is a big difference between being in a studio and going out on the road. We have just recorded a new album. I sing in vocal therapy every day. But I want to perform for two and a half hours a night, four nights a week — and I know how good I can be, so if I can’t be that guy … put it this way, I don’t ever need to be the fat Elvis," he explained.

The Livin' On A Prayer hitmaker shared that it’ll be crushing for him if he can’t sing well, but he still wishes to look back on his career with gratitude.

He said: "I can tell you that 60 is different from 50 and my current concern is that I’m going to forget how to sing. I’ll be crushed if I can’t sing live again, but what does a quarterback do when faced with the last ball he’ll ever throw?”

He added: "That’s the situation I’m in. I want to look back on 40 years of Bon Jovi, look forward to the new album and appreciate everything. That’s my hope: to find joy in it all.”

Bon Jovi also includes keyboardist David Bryan, drummer Tico Torres, and guitarists Phil X and Hugh McDonald.