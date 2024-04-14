Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton, William's joint statement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton, William joint statement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared major update on their website shortly after Kate Middleton and Prince William issued a joint statement, their first after the Princess of Wales announced cancer diagnosis.



The California-based royals said in the latest post, “Yesterday in Wellington, Florida, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex participated in the Royal Salute Polo Challenge in support of Sentebale.”

Sentebale was co-founded by Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006, in honour of their shared love for the country and their late mothers. The camaraderie and competitive spirit on the field were matched by the generosity of those who attended the challenge.

The post further reads, “The Duchess was among the many esteemed guests in attendance and presented the trophy to the winning team.”

The polo challenge further exemplifies how sport can be a powerful vehicle for change and underscores the importance of empowering young people and their communities around the world, they further added.

