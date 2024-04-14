 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles possible olive branch

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be 'ready, willing and able to fly to Balmoral' if King Charles offered them an olive branch and invited them for extended holidays.

The Scottish Daily Express quoting Los Angeles based entertainment executive reported Archie and Lilibet parents have cleared their schedules in the hope King Charles will extend them an “olive branch” invitation to stay at Balmoral with their children.

The insider, who is close to Harry and Meghan claims: “They are looking at this summer as a pivot point to restore relations with King Charles. They are ready, willing and able to fly to Balmoral should the invitation come – and they genuinely hope it does.”

“As well as supporting the King in his battle to beat cancer, they’re as anxious as he is that their children spend quality time with their grandfather”, the source further claims.

The insider told the outlet, “It is no surprise the King wants to extend an olive branch to his youngest son after all he has been through recently with his ill health. 

"Healing the rift between his sons may take longer, but for Charles it is natural to want to see Harry this summer and also to want to spend time with his grandchildren.”

