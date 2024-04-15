 
menu

Meghan Markle to talk about ‘daily struggles' to appear relatable to people

By
Web Desk
|

April 15, 2024

Meghan Markle to talk about ‘daily struggles to appear relatable to people
Meghan Markle to talk about ‘daily struggles' to appear relatable to people 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are asked to become more relatable if they want to win over the British public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who now live in the US away from the Royal Family, are told to regain Briton confidence through transparency.

PR expert Lynn Carratt notes: "Meghan could increase her popularity by not constantly playing in her royal connections, like on her and Harry’s relaunched website.

She adds: "There new TV shows focuses on their passions rather than their Royal past and could show a new side to the couple.”

The expert then suggests: “The pair are also reported to be employing a new PR adviser and it would useful for their publicist to advise their PR strategy to encompass the UK and USA media landscape to make the couple appealing in both sides of the Atlantic."

“To become more relatable to the British public, they could become more open about their everyday struggles and show themselves as working parents facing the same challenges as others would also help. We don’t need a constantly polished image,” wrote Lynn.

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on 'Sweet Home Alabama' co-star confusion

Reese Witherspoon breaks silence on 'Sweet Home Alabama' co-star confusion
Prince Edward opens up about ‘trepidation' as he becomes Colonel of Scots Guards

Prince Edward opens up about ‘trepidation' as he becomes Colonel of Scots Guards

Sacha Baron Cohen attends SNL afterparty amid Isla Fisher divorce

Sacha Baron Cohen attends SNL afterparty amid Isla Fisher divorce
Kate Middleton, Prince William make big decision about Harry amid his UK return plans

Kate Middleton, Prince William make big decision about Harry amid his UK return plans
King Charles health update issued amid cancer treatment

King Charles health update issued amid cancer treatment
Travis Kelce's ‘boyfriend mode' on display with Taylor Swift at Coachella: Watch video

Travis Kelce's ‘boyfriend mode' on display with Taylor Swift at Coachella: Watch
Meghan Markle's career breaking stint in ‘Suits' branded humourless trash

Meghan Markle's career breaking stint in ‘Suits' branded humourless trash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton, William's joint statement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry share first post after Kate Middleton, William's joint statement