Kate Middleton, Prince William make big decision about Harry amid his UK return plans

April 14, 2024

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have made a major decision related to Prince Harry as the Duke of Sussex is set to return to UK next month.

Prince Harry is all set to visit UK for Invictus Games event in May. Meghan Markle is expected to join him.

The insider has claimed that the future king and queen have "no plans" to meet with Prince Harry on his next visit to the UK. 

They have made the major decision as they want to "focus on positivity".

The royal insider told OK! Magazine: "William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery. Harry is due in London early next month, but there are no plans as of yet to meet with him while he’s over. He’s reached out and sent best wishes, but a meeting might be a little premature."

The fresh claims came amid reports that King Charles wants William and Harry to 'patch things' up so it is more than likely that the monarch could play ‘peacemaker’.

The royal insider told Sky News Australia, per the New York Post :“It is very likely that Harry and William will see each other next month and anything is possible.

Another source told the publication, “King Charles wants to make a peace deal between Harry and William in his life.”

