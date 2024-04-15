‘Spare' Prince Edward becomes role model for William kids

Prince Edward and wife Sophie Wessex are lauded for working hard despite being ‘spares’ in the Royal Family.



The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who have come at the forefront of the monarchy as King Charles falls ill with cancer, are acting as role models for Prince William’s kids.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!: "They thoroughly deserve the recognition they are now getting".

Jennie added: "They [Edward and Sophie] have always been quietly devoted to their various causes, but their work has been overshadowed by other royals. I suppose every cloud has a silver lining... and as the King calls on them to take a more prominent role, Edward and Sophie are showing they are very much up to the task.

Speaking about Princess Charlotte and Louis, the expert added: "They are also serving as excellent role models to their great nephews and niece - showing that you can be a 'spare' or even a 'spare to the spare' and make a real success of working as a valued member of the Royal Family."