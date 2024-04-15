Paris Hilton reveals she’s saving her iconic dresses for daughter: ‘Quite the wardrobe’

Paris Hilton revealed her 4-month-old daughter, London, already has “quite a wardrobe,” as the socialite has been saving her “iconic pieces” for her little one.



In an interview with Us Weekly, the media personality shared how she has been saving her dresses for her daughter even before she was born.

“I’ve saved pieces for London my entire life before she was [even] here,” Hilton revealed. “Ever since the beginning, my mom saved me so many amazing pieces.”

“So I always knew one day when I had a daughter that I wanted to save her all of my favorite iconic pieces,” she added. “She is going to have quite the wardrobe!”

Hilton, who shares a son Phoenix Barron and daughter London Marilyn with husband Carter Reum, elsewhere revealed how much her little one “loves my music.”

“At the end of the day the things that really matter, which I’ve learned, is family. And now that I have my husband and my babies, that’s all that matters to me,” she added.

Hilton is currently attending the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival as she takes a break from mom duties.

She said, “I love being spending time with my kids all the time,” adding, “But it’s fun to go to a music festival and just be with my husband, enjoy the music [and] support my friends.”

Previously, she shared how excited she is to attend the festival to People Magazine, “My schedule is so insane, I don’t even go out anymore. I haven’t been to a birthday party at my house in a long time, so it’ll be fun.”