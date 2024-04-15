Taylor Swift greenlights Ryan Gosling's 'All Too Well' version

File Footage

Taylor Swift is digging Ryan Gosling’s version of All Too Well.



During his Saturday Night Live sketch this weekend, the 43-year-old actor talked about the success of his iconic Ken role in Barbie during a musical monologue.

Ryan had originally appeared on the show to promote his new movie The Fall Guy and was interrupted by his co-star Emily Blunt multiple times who reminded him what movie he was meant to talk about.

However, Ryan continued to reminisce over his Barbie role and stated that leaving Ken behind "feels like a break up” and there was “only one thing that can help.”

“The music of the great Taylor Swift!" he exclaimed.

In the tune of All Too Well, Ryan then sang, "I shredded Venice Beach, it's true. My clothes were tight, but something about that spandex felt so right. I left my rollerblades in that big pink house, but I still got that fur coat and I'll wear it right now."

Taylor was quick to notice his take on her hit track.

Taking to her X account, the 34-year-old pop artist reposted the clip from SNL’s account and penned, “All Too Well (Ryan and Emily’s Version) !!! Watch me accidentally catch myself singing this version on tour. This monologue is EVERYTHING.”