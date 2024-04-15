Princess Charlotte to become the next Prince Harry in the Royal family?

Princess Charlotte will become the next Prince Harry in the Royal family once her elder brother Prince George takes over the British throne.



According to Royal experts, the little Princess “will be the spare” like her uncle Prince Harry; however, she will have a "high-profile role."

Speaking on the matter, royal commentator Marlene Koenig told GB News that Prince William and Kate’s daughter “will be the Spare until George marries and has children.”

“The Royal family will be smaller than it is now so one assumes that Charlotte will be a senior royal supporting the King,” the expert added.

However, another royal commentator, Gertrude Daly, claimed that Charlotte will have a more “visible and high-profile role.”

“Princess Charlotte is expected to become a working royal,” he said. “People naturally compare Princess Charlotte and Princess Anne because they are both women and the younger sibling of the heir.”

“But, there is a big difference in their official roles. Princess Anne is behind Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in succession and precedence.

“Whereas Princess Charlotte is the Spare and is not pushed down by a younger brother,” the expert added. “I think Princess Charlotte will probably have a bit more visible, high profile role than Princess Anne.”