Tom Cruise faces HUGE scandal as Elsina Khayrova plots revenge

Tom Cruise called it quits with Elsina Khayrova after just two months of dating

Tom Cruise may have to deal with headlines about his past relationships and Scientology work as Elsina Khayrova, whom he dated for a couple of months, gears up for revenge on the actor, per a source.

The Russian socialite is reportedly not happy that he called it quits with her after her ex-husband, Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov, began to comment on their relationship.

"Irrespective of whoever she's with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious tastes," Tsvetkov said in an interview.

Tom ended things with the socialite after only two months of dating, even though she complied with all of his demands, per the source. Now, Khayrova is ready to dish out everything he told her about his personal affairs.

"She followed every one of Tom's demands. She was very discreet about their relationship and didn't push things," the tipster told the National Enquirer.

They added, "Then, because of Dmitry, Tom gets paranoid and jettisons her. It was just so unfair and cruel!"

"He confided in her about everything, from his past relationships to his Scientology work and more," the insider noted. "If she does talk, it's going to be a total nightmare for him!"

Previously, a source revealed that the Top Gun star’s team was concerned about Khayrova’s ex making headlines.

"He's filming and can't be shooting and have her husband saying stuff every time he is mentioned in the press," a source told Page Six. "They just didn't want to deal with the ex-husband coming up with something nasty to say every few weeks."