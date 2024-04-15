Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan to face toughest part of divorce battle soon

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan stand to answer tough question in court during divorce battle

Channing Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan will answer hard questions under oath as part of their divorce battle in court.

In a recent hearing, the judge ruled that both parties have until July 26 to complete the process of depositions. Tatum attended the hearing via Zoom, while Dewan was absent but her lawyers were present.

The exes, who filed for divorce in 2019, are still not agreed on how to split the profits from the Magic Mike empire. Channing’s Magic Mike empire includes a film franchise, a reality show and live shows. The empire, excluding the live show, is reportedly worth a whopping $125 million.

Channing famously co-financed the $7 million budget for the first Magic Mike movie with director Steven Soderberg. The duo then made $60 million each when the box office hit made a total of $167 million.

Dewan claims she’s owed 50% of all money made through the empire as it began when she and Channing were together.

Whereas Channing argues most projects in the franchise began after they parted, so the income should be his alone, though he agrees to give his ex a cut from the money. He also asked that his Step Up co-star’s spousal support be terminated.