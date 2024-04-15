Megan Fox breaks silence on Chelsea Blackwell's look alike claim on ‘Love is Blind'

Chelsea Blackwell was trolled for claiming she looked like Megan Fox

Megan Fox has come out in support of Chelsea Blackwell's after she claimed people tell her she looks like Megan - on Love Is Blind.

Blackwell was trolled all over social media for her claim and made fun of. Now, Megan says she actually sees the resemblance.

The Transformers actress was asked her opinion on the matter while she attended Coachella over the weekend.

"I've never had more people text me about something, because I don't really watch TV very much," Fox shared. "But I've had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at like Oscar parties were like, 'Do you watch Love is Blind?' And I was like, 'No, but I know what you're talking about.'"

"I didn't watch it, but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied," Megan added. "I don't think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard."

"I did see a picture of her. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, 'You kind of look like Megan Fox,'" the 37-year-old stated. "So I believe she's telling the truth."

Megan went on to wish Blackwell the best, saying, "And I hope like she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn't steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for 20 years. So I hope that didn't happen to her. Best wishes and blessings. I don't think she deserved that."